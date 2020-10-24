Simbu Governor hails Olam

Dua described Olam as a “hero for Simbu”.

Speaking from the provincial capital of Simbu in Kundiawa, Governor Dua said Olam now joins the list of legends who hailed from the Sinasina-Yongomugl electorate, commonly abbreviated ‘SSY’.

Dua said the 26-year-old joins in the ranks of big names such as the Late David Tinemau, PNG Kumul number 43, and the late Bal Numapo, Kumul number 85, who passed away on August 1, 2020 in Kundiawa.

“These are Kumul products, and Justin is the latest inclusion. They all come from the same district and same ‘haus lain’. He has made it to the NRL and particularly, em blo Simbu ya na mipla ol Simbu mipla praud ya,” said the governor.

“Mi save olsem it’s history in the making. Em go insait lo NRL na i gat bikpla impact. We wish him well. Tomorrow we know that he’s going to play the same kind of football that he always does.”

On behalf of his people, Governor Dua thanked Olam for being an ambassador for their province.

“Actually, he’s from Papua New Guinea but province is Simbu, and distrik blo em SSY. Luk olsem ol kikim ragbi bal lo Australia na em lend lo Simbu. And Simbus we have the talent in rugby league. We have a lot of ‘Justin’ currently on the streets who are participating in local league that we’re trying to promote.”

(Simbu Governor, Michael Dua)