SI referees receive FIFA accreditation

The distinguished group comprises two centre referees, three assistant referees, two futsal referees, and notably, the country's first female centre referee, Shama Mamae, who received her FIFA accreditation for the first time.

Expressing her elation, Mamae remarked, "It's through perseverance and commitment to reach this far. A journey that I have sacrificed to achieve, and it's a dream come true. I've worked very hard to get that badge because I believe in everything I do and break barriers."

Mamae extended gratitude to her supporters and mentors, acknowledging the guidance she received from her instructors since her early days as an intern. Her words echoed the sentiments of the entire referee community, reflecting their dedication and passion for the sport.

SIFF Referee Development Officer, Hamilton Siau, affirmed that the accredited referees are now eligible to officiate FIFA international events. Each referee will have the opportunity to demonstrate their expertise and professionalism on the global stage, showcasing their badges under their respective categories throughout the year.

The accreditation not only signifies a significant milestone for the Solomon Islands in officiating at international football but also underscores the potential of the eight individuals to contribute meaningfully to the global football community.

With their newfound recognition, the Solomon Islands referees are poised to make a lasting impact, elevating the country's position in the realm of international football officiating.