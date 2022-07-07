Sharks v Storm: Hynes ruled out; Munster, Grant on rep duty

Melbourne sit second but have slipped six points tearaway leaders Penrith while the Sharks are nestled in fourth as they head into a gruelling month of footy with matches against the Storm, Cowboys, Panthers and Rabbitohs.

The first task at hand for Craig Fitzgibbon's men is to take care of business against a Storm outfit desperate to hit back after an uncharacteristically sloppy loss to Manly but needing to do it without Origin stars Cameron Munster and Harry Grant, as well as Felise Kaufusi who is on family leave in the USA.

One of the Storm's great strengths under Craig Bellamy has been to rebound after a loss and to get the job done regardless of who pulls on the jumper but they face a stiff test on the Sharks' home patch in front of a parochial crowd.

The Rundown

Team news

Sharks: Nicho Hynes and Toby Rudolf are out after returning positive COVID tests. Braydon Trindall comes into the side at halfback and Andrew Fifita at prop. The new man on the bench is Braden Hamlin-Uele, who makes his return from a pectoral injury that has sidelined him since round six.

With Siosifa Talakai on Blues Origin duty the versatile Connor Tracey comes in at centre. Tracey has played five games at centre this season.

Storm: Dean Ieremia comes in on the wing and Nick Meaney moves to five-eighth with Jayden Nikorima dropping to 18th Man. Brandon Smith will start at hooker with Harry Grant on Maroons Origin duty, Josh King is the new lock and Nelson Asofa-Solomona will start at prop with Tui Kamikamica going to the bench. Tyran Wishart and Jordan Grant are new faces on the bench alongside Alec MacDonald and Kamikamica. There were no changes when the squad was updated 24 hours before kick-off.

Key match-up

Nicho Hynes v Jahrome Hughes: Hynes was a pivotal figure in the Sharks getting across the line against the Bulldogs on a waterlogged CommBank Stadium, using his kicking game to great effect to control the tempo. With 17 forced dropouts, nine try assists and 16 line break assists to his name in 15 matches, Hynes is making a powerful case for the tag of buy of the year. Crafty Kiwi Hughes will be all too aware of Hynes' abillty to break a game open having played alongside him at the Storm so he'll be on high alert on Thursday. The Melbourne No.7 is one of the game's great competitors and last week's loss to Manly won't have sat well with him. Look for the 27-year-old to bounce back in style in a crucial game for the Storm.

Stat Attack

Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo leads the NRL in line breaks with 22 from 13 games. Fellow winger Sione Katoa has 15 in 14 games, giving Cronulla strike on both sides of the park. Cameron Munster leads the Storm with 11 line breaks but in his absence it will be up to Ryan Papenhuyzen (10 in 10 games) and Justin Olam (10 in 15 games) to bust the line and set up four-pointers.

Source: NRL.com