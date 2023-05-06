Sharks v Dolphins: Finucane returns; Te Whare to make debut

The Sharks are 5-3 for the season and sitting a comfortable second on the ladder but face no easy task against a Dolphins side who will be doing everything in their power to hand coach Wayne Bennett a night to remember on his 900th match as a first-grade rugby league coach.

Attack has been a strength for the Sharks from the get-go this season, leading the competition in points scored, linebreaks and try assists, but it was their improvement in defence which impress coach Craig Fitzgibbon most with in his side's 44-6 victory last Thursday.

Having not won a Magic Round clash since defeating the Titans 2019, the Sharks will be hoping to bring to Suncorp what they've been building in the Shire since their Round 6 bye.

The stars have aligned for Bennett and his Dolphins as the veteran coach marks a major milestone as a coach and the competition newcomers make their Magic Round debut on the familiar turf of Suncorp Stadium.

Dropping out of the eight after a tough golden-point defeat to the Raiders in Wagga last week, the newcomers will be doing everything they can to get their Magic Round record off to a winning start and have their highly respected coach smiling come full-time.

Team News

Sharks: Braden Hamlin-Uele is out for at least a month after scans confirmed he suffered a MCL injury against the Cowboys. Royce Hunt is promoted to start with Dale Finucane the new man back in the 17. Finucane's return at lock will shift Cameron McInnes to the interchange in the only other change. Braydon Trindall remained as 18th Man when the teams were updated on Friday.

Dolphins: A blow for Wayne Bennett's side with captain Jesse Bromwich and centre Brenko Lee both ruled out. Poasa Faamausili moves into the run-on side to replace Bromwich while Valynce Te Whare will come in for his NRL debut in place of Lee. Anthony Milford's inclusion on the bench could see the former Broncos playmaker spend some time at hooker or shift Kodi Nikorima into dummy half and him join the halves.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com