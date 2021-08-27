Sharks v Broncos: Hiroti wings it; Riki doubtful

That's because they're only 14 differential points ahead of the ninth-placed Titans.

Firstly, they need to beat the Broncos on Saturday and then they maybe should think about trying to improve their for-and-against.

But beating the Broncos is far from a given, just ask the Warriors following Brisbane's deserved win on Sunday.

One thing the Sharks have in their favour is that the two team immediately below them on the ladder - Gold Coast and Canberra will have already played their round 24 matches when Cronulla step onto Suncorp Stadium. The Titans lost to the Knights on Thursday night, in a boost for the Sharks.

The rundown

Team news

Sharks: Luke Metcalf and Braydon Trindall are expected to retain their positions in the starting side despite Matt Moylan's return a success last week.

Mawene Hiroti (hand) has been named as the replacement for winger Ronaldo Mulitalo (jaw) after being omitted 24 hours before the big win over Wests Tigers.

Connor Tracey retains his spot in the centres while Aiden Tolman returns from a one-match suspension via the interchange.

The Sharks have won only two of their past eight games at Suncorp Stadium.

Broncos: Coach Kevin Walters says Jordan Riki is a "60-40" chance of playing after limping away from training with an ankle injury on Friday.

Should Riki be ruled out, TC Robati would come into the starting line-up, allowing youngster Brendan Piakura to make his debut from the bench.

Xavier Coates took a knock to the elbow in the closing stages of the win over the Warriors but the club says he should be right to play this week.

The Broncos have won seven of their past eight games against the Sharks as they eye back-to-back wins for the first time since round two last season.

Key match-up

Toby Rudolf v Payne Haas. Rudolf just keeps on improving. He's quickly becoming one of the best young middle forwards in the NRL. In this game he can test himself against arguably the No.1 middle forward in the Telstra Premiership.