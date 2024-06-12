Sharks and Dolphins kick off Round 15

Cronulla are hot off their 22-12 win over the Broncos and will be hungry to knock the Storm off the top spot.

Returning to Shark Park for the first time since they were kept scoreless by the Panthers in Round 12, Craig Fitzgibbon's side will be looking to make amends with their loyal home fans, having now won four from five home games this season.

In a huge boost the Sharks are set to welcome back Nicho Hynes, who sat out of Round 14 due to his niggling calf injury. His inclusion will likely see Braydon Trindall drop out of the side, while a return for Teig Wilton remains uncertain after he was sidelined due to an AC joint injury in Round 14.

Blues halfback Nicho Hynes returns after being rested from the Broncos game so Daniel Atkinson reverts to 18th man. In the forwards Braden Hamlin-Uele returns on the bench with Interchange Tuku Hau Tapuha dropping to the reserves.

Meanwhile, Felise Kaufusi (Origin) and five-eighth Kodi Nikorima (calf) have been named to return in a boost for the Dolphins, who went down to the Raiders in a golden point thriller before a bye in Round 14.

Wayne Bennett's side will also welcome back Maroon's superstar Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow who will be looking to carry his superb State of Origin form into the Round 15 clash of the heavyweights.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Felise Kaufusi return after missing the Round 13 loss to the Raiders on Origin duty. Mark Nicholls drops back to the bench and Trai Fuller drops out. Kodi Nikorima (calf) is back on deck at five-eighth so Anthony Milford makes way. Tesi Niu is listed among the reserves as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Jesse Bromwich suffered a rib injury and is expected take the field which is a huge boost for the Dolphins, with initial fears he could be out for the season after the injury blow. If he can’t take the field, Josh Kerr is a strong chance of taking his spot in the starting side. Tom Flegler meanwhile, is not expected to return this season.

This is predicted to be a low scoring game with Sharks to win.