Set for Village Cricket T10

The event aims to celebrate the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis’ historic participation in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

The cricket world cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman starting Sunday, October 17th.

Cricket PNG, with the support of the PNGAus Partnership, is facilitating the Village Cricket T10 World Cup after initially postponing it due to COVID-19 measures.

“We are thankful that we have received confirmation that we can continue to play cricket at Amini Park while maintaining compliance with the lockdown measures,” stated CPNG.

“The Village World Cup brings teams from the villages, men, women and youth players together to celebrate this historic achievement with our own unique style of cricket.

“Our teams are ready to embrace the colours of their adopted countries and at the same time, always back the Barras!”

Head Coach Carl Sandri knows the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis can feel the excitement building for the World Cup from back home.

“The team knows from talking to their families and social media that there is so much support at home,” stated coach Sandri.

“Having the Village World Cup leading up to when we play our first game against Oman on Sunday night, just takes it to another level.

“Enjoy the Village World Cup and thank you for backing the Barras. We will make PNG proud.”

POOL A POOL B Sri Lanka Bangladesh Ireland Scotland Netherlands Papua New Guinea Namibia Oman Australia New Zealand

(Picture: ICC T20 World Cup)