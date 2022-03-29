Sepik Pride Trial With Gurias

The Gurias team management through Sepik Board member and former Kumul coach, Michael Marum has embraced the arrangement.

After the announcement, EMK Selik Pride Board Chairman, Bradley Simon said the composition of team will highlight six young local talents from Wewak, who were identified from the 2021 Agmark Sepik Pride 9s, including Jonathan Isa who was part of the Gurias training squad last year.

A number of former Gurias players have put their hand up including, veteran Kumul-Hunters rake and Wartovo Puara Jr, Kalu Peter Muka, Samuel Hamari and young Paga Panthers livewire Peter Pakali.

Simon said the balance of team would include players from the newly established Spartans club of Kokopo City League. Simon said the trial match was formalized at the EMK Sepik Pride Board announcement early this month and is confirmed for Saturday.

He also revealed that the Sepik Pride franchise will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with reputable and foundation clubs in Kokopo, Port Moresby and Lae as feeder clubs.

In Kokopo they have secured Spartans rugby league club, Paga Panthers RLC in Port Moresby and Spiders RLC in Lae.

EMK Sepik Pride Chairman said the trial match this weekend is part of the Boards vision and plan to establish a pathway through formalizing ties with the three clubs already identified as feeder clubs for the Sepik franchise.

Simon explained that players scouted from the schools program would be supported in terms of sponsorship in both their academic studies and playing career.

The franchise will also assist the clubs with uniforms and other merchandise items. All these activities are strategically focused and aligned with their slogan “EMK Sepik Pride Road To 2023” and beyond.