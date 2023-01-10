Sepik Pride squad assembled

Sepik Pride Chairman, Bradley Simon has assembled players this week as they kick off their journey to Digicel Cup.

Players from Port Moresby and East Sepik will travel to Ialibu for a week preparation where players From Lae, Goroka and SHP will join the group before the SHP 9s kick off.

Simon said: “As we await the decision by PNG National Rugby League Competitions, EMK Sepik Pride has taken a bold step on our first mission, and that is to take part in the SHP 9s.”

“The announcement of players will be declared after a decision is given by PNGNRLC but for now we will assemble the boys,” Simon said.

He thanked naming rights sponsor and Director of EMK Construction, Emmanuel Kange for moving this journey to SHP; to break barriers and showcase the partnership between SHP and the Greater Sepik.