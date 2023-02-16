Sepik Pride sign on Puara and Boas

Significantly, yesterday’s contract signing included a cheque presentation of K50,000 to each one by franchise Chairman and EMK owner Emmanuel Kange, as a Sign in Bonus. The rest of the balance under the contract agreement will be settled at the end of the season.

As explained by Kange, Sepik Pride is taking on this initiative. They believe it will add value to the team and ensure player welfare is taken care of now and I to the future.

After putting ink to paper Puara was very humbled and honored to be appointed inaugural Captain for the team. He assured the EMK Sepik Pride Board and the people of the Greater Sepik that he is committed to the team and ready to impart his wealth of experience and knowledge of the game to the younger players but more so for the next generation of Sepik Pride.

While both Puara and Boas are looking forward to embracing the new challenge, they also acknowledged and thanked the EMK Sepik Pride Board Chairman, CEO Arnold Krewanty, Director Bradley Simon and Club Patron Governor Alan Bird for the opportunity.

Chairman Kange said four more signings will take place before the team travels to Wewak.