Sepik Pride Hunts For Players

Project Development Manager for EMK Sepik Pride, Bradley Simon says after hosting several games in both East and West Sepik, several talents have been eyed to have captured the attention of the selectors.

He said having found their naming rights sponsor, the aim now is to select key potential key players from various competition

“Our Aim is to host local tournaments where we can identify potential players. We know we have a lot of great talent. Having a representation in the Digicel cup competition will help us expose our raw talents,” said Simon.

He said now having secured a naming right sponsor, it is just formalities moving from now, but a solid team will have to be put together in order to enter the digicel cup competition.

Bradley said “We are working closely with our naming right sponsor and PNGRFL in ensuring that we follow and aquaire all requirements if we are to enter the national rugby league competition”

On behalf of the management and staff of EMK Sepik Pride, Simon thanked the Sponsor Emmanuel Kange for coming on board and believing in grass roots.

He added that the only way to change the mind set of our youths in the Sepik is to engage them in sport so that they can change their attitude and become better citizens but also create something good for their own future using sports as a tool for change.

Between now and then, the management of EMK Sepik Pride will work close with PNGNRL in ensuring that EMK Sepik Pride make its mark in the 2022 Digicel Cup season.