Sepik Pride clarifies player issue

The club has been working on solving a domestic issue involving its player, second-row forward Badi Jack and his wife that has been a subject to public discussion in recent months.

The issue surfaced when Badi’s wife published on social media images of her being beaten by her husband.

The EMK Sepik Pride said they strongly condemn this behaviour and don’t want to see it happening in the society, but remain committed to its player. The club will work closely with Badi, his wife and the family to solve the problem in the best way possible.

Responding on the status of Badi at the club, Club chairman, Bradly Simon says the club has been supportive to him. However, he was also told about where the club stands.

Badi is currently in the camp with the Pride, but won’t take part in training and won’t be given game time until the issue is solved.

Simon said, “This is the club issue and the club is doing all it can to get the problem solved. The wife is cooperative and regrets about what she did. And the club is trying to make sure the situation is eased so t Badi can return to the field.”

Bradly added that once the club is done with its report about the matter, this will be brought to the attention of the PNG Rugby Football League in the next two weeks’ to get it out.”

Meanwhile, PNG Rugby League is aware of the situation but has let the club to deal with the issue at hand.

Badi is important for the Club, he was part of the Gorokoa Lahanis team in 2018, which they won the premiership and had played in the grand final with Rabaul Gurias last year.

Therefore, Pride says his experience is crucial for the club in its maiden DigicelExxon Mobil Cup season.