Sepik FC outperform

enter the final round of the Women’s National Soccer League Northern Conference with more confidence, after their massive win against Morobe Tulip in last weekend’s match at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium in Lae.

The newcomers have been on the up and up with some outstanding performance to maintain second spot.

Adding more icing on the cake to celebrate their pass into the semi-finals, was their 12 nil thrashing of Morobe Tulip.

This weekend March 6th, Sepik FC faces conference leader Poro FC.

In their last match against Sepik FC, Poro beat them 4 nil.

Sepik FC will be looking to settling the score come Round 14.

In other Round 13 results, Bara FC defeated Pacific Gardens 7 nil, Poro beat Markham Raigns 4-1, and Tusbab Laidamon defeated Rainy Lae 3 nil.