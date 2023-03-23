 

Semmy ready to offer services in OPL

Australian-based Tommy Semmy, a striker for PNG Kapuls, has expressed his support for the proposed Oceania Professional League (OPL) soccer competition set to launch in December 2024.

Semmy stated his confidence in the Taskforce Chairman and President of PNG Football Association, John Kapi Natto, for leading the dream of playing professional football in the Oceania region.

He also believes that the OPL will showcase the talent of Pacific Islands as a whole. Semmy, who currently plays for Altona Magic Soccer Club in Melbourne, Victoria, said that he would be available for the PNG team if they put up a team for the league.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised Kapi Natto for his vision in leading the OPL, which is expected to attract teams from all Island countries, including New Zealand.

Kapi Natto has stated that PNG will lead the way in putting up a team for the OPL, which will bring about a massive change for Island countries in the Pacific.

