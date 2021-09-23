Selections underway for U19 WC team

The top forty-eight U19 cricketers have been hand-picked from around the country, including Morobe, Oro, Milne Bay, Central and the nation’s capital through the Cricket PNG (CPNG) Game Development Program. The young men will go through a weeklong camp to test their skills and abilities.

Of these 48 that were selected to attend, only 18 (15 travelling and 3 non travelling reserves) exceptional young men will be chosen at the end of the weeklong camp to compete at the world cup.

All 18 players are being vaccinated and getting documents to prepare for international travel as part of the camp.

Easterdon Bereda from Oro is one of the selected players in camp. He initially joined cricket through the BSP School Kriket Program and says coming to Port Moresby to try out for the Under 19’s is exhilarating.

“Em drim blo mi lo pilai kriket. Mi fil hamamas taim mi save olsem mi bai kam.” (It’s a dream of mine to play cricket. When I knew I was coming to Port Moresby I was excited.)

Another young cricketer, Malcolm Aporo, from the Raukele Cricket Club in Hula, Central Province, has been playing the sport for five years now. Coming from a family of cricket players, this sixteen-year-old has big dreams.

“My aim is to join the PNG Under 19’s and then look forward to joining the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, qualification for the 2022 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup was delayed by a year. This has now put a time constraint on the qualifying teams, including PNG, for training before the world cup in January 2022.

Where it usually would take at least a year to build up to an event, the management has had to push to complete selections in a shorter camp and start training immediately.

The final selected 18-man squad will be going through an intensive three-month training before their appearance in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies.