Segeyaro Announces Signing

But on Sunday, the former Dally M Hooker of the Year announced he had signed with Blacktown Workers - the feeder club for Manly - for the upcoming season.

As the saying goes ‘it's not the destination it's the journey’, the phrase resonates well with Segeyaro on so many levels of his rollercoaster rugby league journey.

Segeyaro admitted these past two years have been nothing short of a blessing in many ways.

He said, “There have been a lot of character building moments. My true love and passion being taken away from me. I failed at being a husband and hurt (a) beautiful human.”

“I lost motivation in certain parts of my life and became overweight, eating and drinking rubbish. But on the flip side, I learnt new skills like traffic control and got decent,” he added.

Signing with the Manly’ feeder club Blacktown Workers was a huge relief for the PNG International as he never gave up on his dream to play in the NRL again.

“Though it is not an NRL contract, for me it represents hope. I know it's only a matter of time 'til that dream comes true again. I just need an opportunity,” Segeyaro concluded.

The PNG international's dream of returning to the NRL isn't too far away either, as the Sea Eagles have struggled in the No.9 position since Api Koroisau signed with Penrith and Manase Fainu's career remains in limbo due to an ongoing court case.

Segeyaro has amassed over 150 games in first grade and was once the most exciting dummy-half in the NRL.