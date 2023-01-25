Security beef up for NSL final

This is to ensure the same incident is not repeated and the safety of players, families and fans is not compromised.

When confirming the grand final date and venue, a special media conference yesterday NSL competition Manager, Ahmjad Tekwie and PNGFA President John Kapi Natto announced that security is priority after last weekend’s incident which was unfortunate.

Tekwie confirmed that the NSL grand final play off between defending champions, Lae City FC and Hekari United is now scheduled for next Saturday 4th of February at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

The big showdown would go down as the country’s greatest rivalry in the recent football history.