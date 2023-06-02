Secretariat review Papua Youth Games

Chairman and National Youth Development Authority (NYDA) Director, Joe Itaki, believes the workshop was a success and will offer Tripartite Agencies’ starting point to work from.

The tripartite Agencies include NYDA, the PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF), and the Department for Community Development & Religion (DCDR). They will collaborate to improve the games.

During the workshop, data was collected for the tripartite technical committee to review various aspects of the games including the structure and charter.

Itaki said, “The prime objective of the workshop was to provide an opportunity for individuals who played key roles at the Alotau Games to come out and share experiences and offer suggestions for improvements.”

In addition, the interest expressed by the National Cultural Commission to be part of the Regional Youth Games Concept was welcomed by Roby Duri, NYDA Deputy Director General.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing for the Madang Games scheduled for 3rd-8th July, 2023. The Tripartite Team currently awaits the Madang Governor to give the go-ahead before the RYG flag is handed over to the Games Organizing Committee to prepare.

Regional Youth Games for the Highlands region will be held after the Momase Games. Dates will be made public in the coming weeks.