Sea Eagles v Storm: Aloiai sidelined; Backline reshuffle for Bellamy

The Sea Eagles sit one game outside the eight and need to gain some momentum if they are to play finals but old rivals Melbourne arrive at 4 Pines Park on a three-game winning streak and looking ominious.

The X-factor in this clash is the availability of a host of Origin stars - Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans for the home side and Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi and Harry Grant for the Storm.

Munster appears to be in most doubt after picking up a shoulder injury in Origin and his absence would certainly enhance Manly's chances of picking up an eighth win and keeping the heat on the likes of the Dragons and Rabbitohs.

Regardless of who takes the field the Manly-Melbourne rivalry will be as intense as ever and the middle of the park will be no place for the faint hearted as these two heavyweights go toe-to-toe.

The Rundown

Team news

Sea Eagles: Josh Aloiai suffered a concussion playing for Samoa on Saturday night and will be rested so Sean Keppie moves to the starting side and Taniela Paseka joins the bench. Having recovered from a knee injury Paseka has been 18th Man for Manly's last two matches and is ready to line up for his first NRL game since round seven. Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans have been named to back up from Origin as have Tongan reps Christian Tuipulotu and Tolutau Koula, Samoan pair Josh Schuster and Marty Taupau and Kiwi Kieran Foran. Ben Trbojevic is 18th Man as he nears his return from a shoulder injury.

Storm: Cameron Munster has succumbed to the shoulder injury he suffered in Origin Two and will miss the match. Nick Meaney moves from fullback to five-eighth and Ryan Papenhuyzen returns for his first game since round nine in the No.1 jersey.

Felise Kaufusi will miss the game for family reasons having flown to the USA to be with his father Taniela who has been hospitalised in Los Angeles. Chris Lewis moves into the starting side along with Josh King while Jayden Nikorima joins the bench. Prop Jordan Grant was added to the bench on Thursday with Tom Eisenhuth dropping out.

Skipper Jesse Bromwich and brother Kenny along with halfback Jahrome Hughes, lock Brandon Smith and bench forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona ave all been named after representing the Kiwis, while Tui Kamikamika and Justin Olam are good to go after the Pacific Tests.

Key match-up

Daly Cherry-Evans v Jahrome Hughes: The Manly skipper will be stinging after Queensland's defeat in Origin Two and he'll look to bounce back with a big game in front of the Sea Eagles faithful. His composure and game management will be critical if Manly are to spring an upset. In stark contrast, Hughes will be riding high after helping the Kiwis to a brilliant Test win over Tonga in which he contributed a try, two line breaks, five tackle breaks and 132 running metres. The classy playmaker has racked up 10 try assists in 12 games for the Storm and has them purring nicely in attack as yet another finals series looms.

Stat Attack

The Storm lead the competition for tries scored in 2022 with 77 at a tick over five per game. Manly have managed 55 tries in their 15 games to sit eighth overall. Ryan Papenhuyzen (12) and Xavier Coates (11) have contributed 23 of the Storm's tries while Reuben Garrick leads the charge for Manly with 11.

Source: NRL.com