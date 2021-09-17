Sea Eagles v Roosters: Croker returns; Taukeiaho, Verrills out

Manly will be keen to re-establish their finals credentials after an embarrassing 40-12 hiding at the hands of Melbourne. It will be a long week for the Sea Eagles to prove they are not a side that will wilt for a second time in row.

One thing is certain. Manly will want more ball than the 39% possession they had against the Storm - or 10 sets fewer than the 39 Melbourne enjoyed.

The weight of possession against Des Hasler's men could be seen by the fact Kenny Bromwich (28) was the Storm's highest tackler, while Manly's best Jake Trbojevic had to work a lot harder (48).

Then there is the shoring up of defence.

The Storm players busted out of 36 tackles to Manly's 19, and made five line-breaks to zero.

Trent Robinson would have been pleased his side only conceded four penalties in the slim 25-24 win over the Titans. He will not be pleased with his side's poor completion rate - 26 of 39 sets for 67%.

The winner of this match will progress to a preliminary final match-up with Souths in Brisbane.

Manly vs Roosters