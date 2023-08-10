Sea Eagles v Panthers: Keppie in for Lodge; Double blow for premiers

A golden chance to join the top eight went begging last week for Manly when they fell to the Roosters 26-16, despite dominating the possession count and playing against a side who were a man down for the final 18 minutes.

While they remain just one point back from the eighth-placed Rabbitohs heading into Round 24, they will almost definitely need to win one, if not both, of their next two games against the ladder-leading Panthers and third-ranked Warriors to remain a chance of playing beyond the regular season.

Penrith meanwhile remain on track to wrap up their second consecutive minor premiership, after making light work of the fourth-ranked Storm last week in a 26-6 win.

While their attack is humming, it’s what they are doing off the ball right now that is most impressive, with a run of six-straight games where they have leaked no more than 18 points and having given up just six in their last 160 minutes of football.

Penrith haven't lost to Manly since way back in June of 2018 and have won by at least 22 points in four of the last five meetings. Earlier this year the Panthers won 44-12 at BlueBet Stadium.

In eight games at 4 Pines Park this year the Sea Eagles have five wins.

Team News

Sea Eagles: Sean Keppie has overcome the back spasm that kept him out of last week's match and comes into the front row to fill the void left by Matt Lodge, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Roosters. Ben Trbojevic moves into the starting side and Kelma Tuilagi goes to the bench. No changes in Wednesday's 24-hour update.

Panthers: A double blow on Wednesday with the club confirming Jarome Luai (illness) and Mitch Kenny were ruled out of the clash. The Panthers have been granted an exemption to allow rookie Luke Sommerton to join the squad and make his NRL debut at hooker while Jack Cogger replaces Luai in the halves. Centre Izack Tago remains sidelined due to a leg injury so Ivan Cleary sticks with Zac Hosking in the centres.

Stat Attack

Penrith have conceded just 242 points this season, 122 points less than the NRL’s next best defensive outfit, the Warriors.

The Sea Eagles have kicked a competition-high five 40/20s this year, with hooker Lachlan Croker having three and Daly Cherry-Evans two.

The Panthers’ back three all sit inside the top 10 for metres gained in 2023. Dylan Edwards leads, Brian To’o is second and Sunia Turuva sits 10th.

The Sea Eagles last defeated the Panthers at 4 Pines Park in 2017.

The Panthers have won their past seven games against the Sea Eagles.

Sea Eagles centre Tolutau Koula has scored four tries in his past three games.

Panthers winger Brian To’o has scored six tries in his past four games.

The Sea Eagles have won only one from four against top-four opponents.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

