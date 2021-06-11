Sea Eagles v Cowboys: Turbo rested, Walker returns; Taumalolo back from ban

Manly's captain is also the Queensland skipper - Daly Cherry-Evans - and he had to face both Trboejvic brothers, Jake and Tom, on Wednesday night. The Cowboys also had two on Origin duty with Valentine Holmes and Kyle Feldt suiting up for Queensland.

Travel could play a part in all this since this game has the shortest turnaround of any this weekend coming just 48 hours after game one of the Ampol State of Origin series.

The Cowboys have momentum coming off a 29-28 comeback win against the Warriors, while the Sea Eagles have motivation losing 18-10 to the Knights, halting their three-match winning streak.

Sea Eagles: Origin hero Tom Trbojevic will be rested with his place at fullback taken by Dylan Walker in his return from a hamstring injury. Cade Cust has joined the bench.

Manly's other Origin reps Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic will both back up after the series opener.

Kieran Foran (hand) makes a welcome return from injury at five-eighth while Ben Trbojevic (head knock) is expected to play after passing concussion protocols during the bye period.

Jorge Taufua and Tolotau Koula were omitted from the extended squad 24 hours before kick-off.

Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab has scored 11 tries in his past eight games.

Cowboys: Winger Kyle Feldt won't play against the Sea Eagles after copping lower-back bruising in his State of Origin debut for Queensland.

Justin O'Neill is back from a knee injury and will replace Feldt but coach Todd Payten wouldn't say whether he'll play on the flank or in the centres.

Fullback Valentine Holmes has confirmed he'll back up from Origin while Coen Hess will start in the second row having been in Queensland's wider squad but left out of the final 18.

"Feldty, we've left him out. He copped a knee in the back. It was quite a bit of a bleed," Payten said on Thursday.

"We could potentially give him another 24 hours and see how he pulled up and make a call then. But I just thought with the travel, where our team's at and how we've trained through the week, it's just a cleaner preparation."

Ben Condon and Kyle Laybutt dropped out of the extended squad 24 hours before kick-off.

The Cowboys have won their past three games at Lottoland.

Kieran Foran v Scott Drinkwater: Both Cust (hamstring) and Foran (hand) are due back and either will be wearing the No.6 jumper to take on Cowboys five-eighth Drinkwater, who is tied with Nathan Cleary in topping the NRL list for line engagements.

Drinkwater has 10 try assists and 16 line breaks (along with five tries of his own) to show his value in operating up in the defence's faces. Cust and Foran have three try assists combined.

Valentine Holmes has the unenviable position of leading the NRL for errors - with 25. Just behind him is Queensland Maroons teammate Xavier Coates (22) proving that just because you're an Origin star doesn't mean your football is always perfect.