Sea Eagles v Broncos: Turbo firming to play; Haas, Mam return

Manly's loss to the Titans was a disappointing one given they were at fortress Brookvale and it won't get any easier with their next trip north classed as a home game when they host the ladder leaders.

The Broncos were comprehensively beaten by South Sydney with their second half efforts exposed in the past fortnight in a concern for Kevin Walters.

Traditionally these two sides pile on the points against each other in Magic Round with the Broncos scoring a 38-0 win last year while in 2021 the Sea Eagles racked up a 50-6 scoreline against their opponents.

Despite losses last week, both sides appear to have turned a corner in 2023 and will want to maintain their pace at the top of the table.

Team News

Sea Eagles: No late changes expected for the Sea Eagles with Tom Trbojevic looking likely to make his return after a niggle last week. Brad Parker and Toluta'u Koula also return from respective knee injuries in the centres, pushing Reuben Garrick to the wing, Christian Tuipulotu to the reserves and Morgan Harper out of the squad. Ben Trobjevic (hamstring) is back on the bench alongside Aaron Woods, who replaces Toafofoa Sipley after he accepted a three-match ban.

Broncos: Payne Haas and Ezra Mam are back from suspension in a boost for the competition leaders. That means Keenan Palasia moves back to the bench and Jock Madden to the reserves. The Broncos are expected to be as per program.

Story first published by: NRL.com