Sea Eagles sneak past Rabbitohs to launch Seibold era in style

Toby and Tuaimolo Vaega were among a host of stars for the Sea Eagles, who gave new coach Anthony Seibold the ideal start to his tenure.

The Rabbitohs got the scoreboard ticking in the fifth minute when five-eighth Dion Teaupa grubbered to the left corner for Tom Carr to score. Blake Taaffe's sideline conversion made it 6-0.

Manly hit back in the eighth minute when Cooper Johns set up winger Tuaimolo Vaega with a classy floating pass before the Teaupa returned serve in the battle of the playmakers with a try of his own.

Come the 21st minute and the Rabbitohs No.6 had his second when he went to the line and found Blake Taaffe who showed slick hands to put Carr into space, the winger then lofting the ball back inside for Teaupa to score.

Some slick handling from Toby and Fletcher Myers on the left edge opened the door for Tuaimolo Vaega to power into the corner for his second try in the 31st minute and Manly were back within eight points.

The Sea Eagles had a third just two minutes later when Toby scooted out of dummy half and showed plenty of strength to carry three defenders across the line for a four-pointer.

When Johns grubbered for Zac Fulton to regather and score under the sticks the Sea Eagles had three tries in five minutes and they had the lead 20-18 at the break.

Story first published by: NRL.com