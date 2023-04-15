Sea Eagles restore pride with fiery win over brave Storm

In a drama-filled contest that was reminiscent of the infamous Battle of Brookvale in 2011, three players were sin-binned and only one try was scored each for 74 minutes before Taniela Paseka and Lachlan Croker linked late to seal the win.

A huge hit from Haumole Olakau'atu and Josh Aloiai on Justin Olam set the tone for the evening in a response that coach Anthony Seibold would've been pleased with the immediate intensity turnaround after last week's lacklustre effort.

The Sea Eagles, unbeaten at home, came out firing with an up-tempo style of play to set up an 8-0 lead before the Storm hit back through Will Warbrick on the right edge.

Tom Trbojevic brushed aside questions surrounding his fitness in recent days to stretch out and outsprint Cameron Munster, who was caught out of position at fullback, to finish off a Daly Cherry-Evans kick in the 12th minute.

Turbo looked threatening throughout the first half before he was sent for a head injury assessment following heavy contact just before the break.

The Sea Eagles' woes continued shortly after when Ray Vaega was placed in the sin-bin for a shoulder charge on Munster as he ran close to the line.

A tense opening 20 minutes after the break saw Tui Kamikamica sin-binned for a late tackle on Cherry-Evans with Manly denied two tries by the NRL Bunker with the Storm pulling off two big defensive plays.

Another lazy late shot from Justin Olam on Cherry-Evans saw the PNG international next to be binned as the match became so stop-start the scoreboard felt irrelevant as the drama played out in front of us.

With finally some set-for-set play in the final quarter of the game, the Sea Eagles held onto a four-point lead before extending through Croker late.

Story first published by: NRL.com