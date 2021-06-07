Scott stood down by Raiders pending nightclub incident investigation

The Raiders made the announcement on Monday , saying they would work with the Integrity Unit during the process.

"The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit and is working with them to investigate the incident. Until the investigation is complete Curtis has been stood down from all club duties," the cub said in the statement.

Scott, 23, arrived at Canberra from the Storm 18 months ago, scoring three tries in his 23 appearances for the Green Machine.

The Raiders are in 13th spot on the NRL ladder heading into round 14 having lost six of their last seven matches.