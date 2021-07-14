Scott banned for three games and fined

The NRL issued Scott with a breach notice on Tuesday alleging the 23-year-old had brought the game into disrepute.

There were no police charges laid over the May 30 incident but the NRL's Integrity Unit has now completed an investigation.

Scott has been stood down by the Raiders club since Round 14 and that time served will count towards his NRL suspension.

Scott has been advised that an existing $15,000 suspended fine for a separate incident will also be activated if this new breach notice is confirmed.

The outside back arrived at Canberra from the Storm 18 months ago, scoring three tries in his 23 appearances for the Green Machine.

He has five working days to respond to today's notice.