 

Schools League Deferred

BY: Loop Sports
15:30, September 20, 2021
The PNGRLF has deferred its Schools rugby league championships by two more days only because trying to get the students to all travel at once has been difficult due to travel issues including flights being fully booked.

PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina said all the Under 14 to Under 18 Boys and Girls travelling in from Highlands, Northern and New Guinea Islands Confederates are now booked to travel into Port Moresby and their return flights secured.

He said the under 14 Boys have their draws set and ready to kick off on Wednesday September 22, 2021 and on Thursday the Under 16 Boys will take the field, U18 boys on Friday  and U18 girls on Saturday.

Hondina said this is a great opportunity for the junior players to experience playing at a world class stadium with dressing room facilities and all.

He also encouraged students, parents and friends in Port Moresby to come along to NFS to watch and support the young people showcasing their talents on the field.

