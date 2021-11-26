Schools Cricket Program Rewarding

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions to regular school term breaks this year, only a handful of schools in NCD and Central Province were able to participate in the 2021 program.

Boys and girls between the ages of 8-10 from Pari Elementary school and teachers had a fun day taking part in the BSP Schools Cricket Bast games at the Colts ground.

These blasts introduced children as early as in elementary level to the game of cricket, teaching the fundamentals such as batting, bowling and fielding including the rules.

The program has reached over 200,000 participants from elementary and primary schools in NCD, Central, Oro, Milne Bay, Morobe, Madang, Western Highland Province, Eastern Highlands, Jiwaka, Southern Highlands and West New Britain provinces.

BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu when addressing the Pari Elementary School students, teachers and CPNG staff said: “BSP over the years has been supporting the School Kriket competition in grooming and developing upcoming cricket talents, and has done it again this year with a sponsorship of K400,000 towards the program.”

She said the program has continued to be highly successful and has helped develop new skills for young people as they progress through their school activities.

The BSP School Kriket program is a success story that has significantly produced skilled cricketers who have represented the country in international events in a solid partnership with Cricket PNG over the years.

The program is a 12-year partnership between BSP and Cricktet PNG since 2009 and has been rewarding for both organizations.