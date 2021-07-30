School promotes sports

The school started from a small elementary set up at Malolo Estate, has eventually become a competitive learning institution recently enrolling upper primary, which operates away from the initial location.

For the first time in the school’s history, a sporting carnival was initiated involving the whole school.

Last week the Sir John Guise stadium was filled to capacity as the school hosted its first ever sports carnival. As the houses were chanting their war cry, the teams were in motion to vie for the Malolo International Sporting shield.

The four houses of Blue, Red, Green and Yellow took part in all sports including track and field.

Principal and founder of the school Ruth Nombri has highlighted during the presentation today that playing sports is about uniting different classes and having fun together and not to always win a race.

As long as one participates, it means one has got involved in the sports carnival. Not all schools around the country get involved in sporting houses, as was the case in the past.

The Malolo International School has revived the concept to allow students to freely participate in sporting activities of their choice and have fun in it as they prepare for their future.

She said this year’s winner went to Green House who will have their house tag on the new shield.

The runner up prize went to Blue House followed closely by Yellow and Red Houses respectively.

Ms Nombri also thanked the parents for their presence and for supporting the school during such special activities.