School Kriket Program Launched

This year marks a 13-year partnership between BSP and CPNG in hosting the programme that involves elementary, primary and secondary schools in the country.

Schools in NCD turned up at the Amini Cricket Park to witness the launch including Kilakila Secondary school, Bavaroko Primary School, St Charlse Lwanga Secondary School, Pari Elementary schools and Tokarara Primary school.

BSP NCD Area Manager, Dennis Lamus said, “BSP is pleased to continue its partnership with Cricket PNG in expanding the leading junior sports development programme in PNG and the South Pacific, reaching out to thousands of children each year.”

He added, “We are proud that few of the current Barramundi’s and Lewa’s National teams started their journey in this BSP School Cricket program, and has reached over 180,000 participants in 12 provinces. We commend Cricket PNG for the success and growth of this leading junior cricket development programme for their hard work, commitment and stability in driving the programme.”

Cricket PNG General Manager, Creg Campbell said that the program was very beneficial not only to schools but communities as well for education, health and wellness.

“The BSP School Kriket Program is focused on developing boys and girls’ participation in cricket, and over the years the numbers have increased to 180,000 participants to date. In 2021, despite the global pandemic – COVID-19, Cricket PNG reached over 98,000 participants by hosting 140 clinics and engaged 170 schools through the programme,” said Campbell.

“We are grateful for BSP in being the greatest supporter of this program in the last 13 years and wish to continue building young talents through the BSP School Kriket program into the PNG National men and Women’s team,” Campbell added.

Since 2009, BSP has invested K4.6 million in total for this program with K430, 000 sponsorship each year to accommodate the 12 participating provinces in the country reaching 150,000 participants annually.