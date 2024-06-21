School championships set for Goroka

The 12 teams comprising six boys and six girls will come from the six established academy programs in the four regions - NCD and Central, Morobe, Eastern Highlands, Western Highlands and East New Britain.

This will be used as a focal point to what they’ve done in the past 18 weeks, and the selection of the best 17 boys and best girls to make up a proposed PNG schools team will be presented to the PNGRFL to coordinate and hopefully organize a game for them at the end of the year.

Chief executive Officer of the PNG NRL Bid Academy program Andrew Hill also thanked the PNG and Australian Governments and Kumul Petroleum Holdings who provided funding to host the 12 team championships. He further stressed that the boys and girls won’t be just playing games but will be undertaking education and welfare course to better understand what’s required to be an elite player performing at the NRL competition.

On the championships itself, Player Development Manager Joe Grima said all six academies around the country are on track, with selection process already started for the Goroka Championships.

Grima said they are expecting Hagen, Lae and NGI teams to arrive in Goroka before the event. The 12 teams will play 3 games against each other with the best team crowned at the end event.