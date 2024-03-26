Schnaubelt helps raiders retain title

Gemma did just that over the weekend, when she led the Sabcity Raiders women 's team with an outstanding performance, beating Vadavada United 10 nil in Sunday’s grand final to record back to back grand finals, retaining the 2024 JT Super 9s Women’s title.

While spending her holidays with the family at the Sabama settlement in the Moresby South electorate, Gemma was invited by her cousins to join the Sabama Women’s team for the JT Super 9s tournament this year. Gemma took on the challenge, without preservations in a rare chance to rub shoulders with women folk from the surrounding communities, and perhaps let her experience rub off on some of the young girls aspiring to use rugby league as pathway.

On game day Gemma was excited to soak up the atmosphere saying it was pretty crazy, seeing the crowd psyched up; an awesome experience that ended well for them.

Though it was a tough playing under scorching heat and humid conditions, it wasnt her first time playing in the country.

Sunday’s grand final win was a fitting send off for Gemma who left for Australia today for work commitment. She had to extend her holidays by a week because of delays to the finals. Next on her radar is preparation for the upcoming World Cup Touch Rugby, which means she’ll be back to PNG for training camps. She does not play much footy these days just to stay injury free for the World Cup. Apart from the World Cup, Gemma is also planning to come back and run some clinics for the girls in the community.