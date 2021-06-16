Sawyer Is Q’land Rugby League CEO

Sawyer, who has worked with the QRL since his appointment as Chief Operating Officer in 2018, will now transition into the CEO role with Robert Moore to formally wrap up his duties in October.

Hatcher said Sawyer had demonstrated significant achievements during his time at the QRL and was heavily invested in the future success of the organisation.

“Rohan has done an outstanding job while in his role as COO. It is a feather in the cap of our organisation to be able to promote from within and on merit, as it will only help the QRL maintain momentum moving forward.

“Rohan is a true sports administrator and business leader who has strong relationships across the broader community, state and national rugby league bodies,” Hatcher said.

He said additionally, Rohan offers a deep understanding of the administration of rugby league, the National Rugby League and the Australian Rugby League Commission, funding to members and the role of the Rugby League Players Association.

Today’s appointment follows an extensive process, with the QRL receiving applications from a range of backgrounds and experiences across sport, government agencies and those who had previously worked or played in the game.

Hatcher said Sawyer’s background and recent achievements made him a standout applicant.

Prior to joining the QRL, Sawyer led a full-service sports marketing and events agency in his role as Managing Partner at Event Sports and Entertainment.

Mr Sawyer was the Head of Commercial and Marketing for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, where he guided teams across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

He currently leads a team of 25 staff across commercial, statewide competitions, performance, and pathways work streams and is passionate about all sectors of the game in Queensland.

Sawyer’s key responsibilities in his current role includes strategy development and delivery of programs in partnerships, membership, licensing, marketing and brand, digital and broadcast, as well as statewide competitions and representative football programs.

“I am humbled and excited to be given this opportunity by the QRL Board. We’ve got great people here at the QRL, and everyone has contributed to where we are today.

“In particular, I’d like to make special mention of Rob Moore, who is the walking encyclopedia of rugby league.

“The QRL is in a position of strength because of his leadership over the past 10 years. It has been a privilege to learn from him. I am excited about the future of the game in Queensland,” Sawyer said.