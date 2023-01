Mataliliu Village in East Nakanai is the host of the 3-day event scheduled from the 12th to 14th January,2023.

Rugby League is big in the area influenced by the rise of Biala’s favorite son and PNG’s first home grown NRL cult hero Marcus Bai back in the 90s.

A very excited Chairman of the Bialla Suaras Rugby Football Union Club, Andrew Solomon said they will use the event as a launch pad for rugby union in Bialla and the surrounding communities to engage youths and change their mindset.