Satellite 7s Recognises Players

The awards are in recognition for their great contribution in representing Daru and the PNG Pukpuks on the world stage of rugby union.

This momentous occasion will coincide with the Satellite Rugby Union Sevens tournament which gets underway in Daru this Friday 24 December.

This will be a milestone event for rugby union in Daru and province, having produced a good number of exciting 7s players over the years including former PNG 7s Pukpuk legend Paul Joseph. Joseph had competed at a higher level against some of the world class 7s teams during his playing era.

Interim Chairman of the Daru Satellite Sevens Tournament Napoleon Mapo made this announcement at the presentation of trophies and rugby balls sponsored by Trophy Haus, early this week.