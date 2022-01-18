 

Satellite 7s Officials Praised

BY: geki
09:59, January 18, 2022
PNG Rugby Union officials who travelled to Western Province to host and coordinate the running of the Satellite rugby union 7s tournament in South Fly District, were able to identify potential talent in all three legs of the competition.

Chairman Napoleon Mapo praised the efforts of the officials for having a positive impact on the event and the smooth operations of the tournament under the guidance of Tournament Director Paul Joseph.

Joseph said South Fly District made history after hosting three consecutive Rugby Union 7s Tournaments, a first for Western Province.

He said the team will be back later in the year to officiate the JC cup, when all teams meet again for the urban Satellite Rugby Union 7s challenge in Daru around April 2022.

Daru Satellite 7s
Rugby 7s
Rugby Union
Officials Praised
Godwin Eki
