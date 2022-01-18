Satellite 7s Officials Praised

Chairman Napoleon Mapo praised the efforts of the officials for having a positive impact on the event and the smooth operations of the tournament under the guidance of Tournament Director Paul Joseph.

Joseph said South Fly District made history after hosting three consecutive Rugby Union 7s Tournaments, a first for Western Province.

He said the team will be back later in the year to officiate the JC cup, when all teams meet again for the urban Satellite Rugby Union 7s challenge in Daru around April 2022.