Santos Blue Kumuls Wins Slow-pitch Softball Grand final

The first inning saw Santos Blue Kumuls register 2 - 0. Nasfund hit back with a home run to bring the score to 2 - 1 in the second inning.

It was then smooth sailing for the Blue Kumuls as they kept adding on the tally with batter Ainui Matlaun scoring home runs when it mattered the most.

Outstanding fielding from Noami Totil and Alois Malori kept Nasfund at bay along with pitching mechanics from Andrew Kobal. Kobal was also awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance.

The corporate slow-pitch competition is organised by the Port Moresby Women’s Softball Association Inc. Participants include members of staff from corporate organisations and their dependents.