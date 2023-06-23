Santos backs Defence Force rugby tournament

A total of 11 teams comprising soldiers, sailors, airmen, and women throughout the country are expected to participate in the competition to build morale and to commemorate Remembrance Day which has significant historical connection to the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF).



In thanking sponsors, Chief of Defence Force Major General, Mark Goina acknowledged the continuous support of its partners including Santos. The Tournament will also be used as a platform to promote gender equality and peace.



PNG Biomass Project Manager, Tau Homoka said Santos recognises the challenges with law and order in the country and will work in close partnership with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force through various initiatives including the Chief of Defence Force Cup.



“We will use the opportunity to join with the PNGDF to advocate for gender equality, peace and an end to all forms of violence in our communities,” said Mr Homoka.



“We look forward to a successful tournament and may the best team win.”



The men’s and women’s games will be held from 12 – 20 July at the Igam Barracks in Lae, Morobe Province.