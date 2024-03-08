Saints and Bears in grand final showdown

In the preceding Women’s B grade grand final decider an intriguing match up is on the cards when Bears go head to head with minor premiers Chebu which should set the tone for the main event at 2pm.

The Bisini softball diamonds will be buzzing this weekend as the softball fraternity converge to witness the big decider between the two form teams of the season, minor premiers Bears and Saints battle it out for the top honor.

Leading up to tomorrow’s showdown Bears defeated Saints 6 runs to 4 in the first qualifier two weeks ago to book the first grand final spot. Saints found themselves in a do or die situation and had to do it the hard way. Last weekend they had to fight hard to knock off defending queens United Sisters 11 runs to 9 for the right to have another crack at Bears who are coming off a bye last week.

While the build up to the grand final has been rather challenging given the unpredictable weather pattern and lack of proper training venues, both teams have done the final touches to their game strategy and ready to hit the ground running tomorrow.

Saints captain Stephanie Manning said her girls have got nothing to lose and ready for the challenge. The win against United last week puts them in good stead as a build up to tomorrow’s decider adding they have a good blend of youth in their side to compliment their experience, adding the girls focus is to get out there and have fun.

For Bears, though they had to wait two weeks for this one, training has been normal polishing up on their batting and fielding while maintaining their focus.

Port Moresby Women Softball President Ian Soweni said the grand final will be a tough tassel with both teams, having a mixture of youth and experience will bank on all its players to bring home the winner’s trophy.

The President also announced Port Moresby Women Softball will be giving out season awards for the Top Batter, Top Infielder, Top Outfielder and Top Pitcher in both grades as well as individual awards for the grand final and trophies to the minor premier teams, winners and runners up.

For the softball enthusiasts in the city, the day will be fun-filled with live band entertainment from the LZP Studio Band with a special appearance by the King of Pacific Music, Pati Potts Doi.