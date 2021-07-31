Sailors end comp well

Prior to the four days racing, yesterday’s race event saw complete changes in the weather with messy waves and winds gusting 6 to 8 knots on the Enoshima course.

Events for both men’s and women’s Laser Radial had to be restarted a few times as the boats kept going over the start line when the race began.

Secretary General for PNG Olympic Committee and International Olympic Committee member, Auvita Rapilla visited the sailing venue with Chef de Mission, Tamzin Wardley and gave some encouragement to the sailors before their last two heats out on the water.

Sibling sailors Rose-lee and Teariki made their coach, Danny Fuller proud by completing their final race on a high and positive note.

Despite battling an Achilles injury for the past two days, Rose-lee has been nothing short of amazing in her determination to complete her races against all odds.

Coach Danny Fuller thanked physio Mathew in getting Rose-lee through the competition.

Teariki saved his best until last with his most consistent day of racing.

Coach Fuller said that the siblings have made big improvements aspects of their sailing and with their starting being a most technical and difficult area, they have done very well in this regard.