Rugby unions concerned over proposed inter-city comp

While welcoming the concept, the two rugby unions said that PNGRU should get its planning in place before running the competition.

“The concept is good, but just requires proper planning, accurate budgeting, and alignment with the stakeholders,” said Capital Rugby Union President Kori Chan.

“In their plan, they intended to roll out this competition in 2024 (expression of interest to clubs starts January) and competition starting in June and end in August. So hardly any notice or proper workshop with Provincial Union Presidents.

“A program to be delivered well at a standard similar to Digicel ExxonMobil cup would normally take 1 – 2 years planning and implementing.”

The two rugby unions believe PNGRU should be giving priority to grassroot level competitions in the country, National Provincial Championships, and Super Four Regional Tournament as these are the traditional pathways to scout clubs and deliver a successful intercity competition.

They added a professional competition would come in time but first, both PNG Rugby Union and established rugby union competitions in the country need to build a solid foundation to work from and one that is representative of the whole country.