Rugby Union Challenge For Western Women

Tournament Chairman, Napoleon Mapo and his Director, Paul Joseph plan to hold a rugby challenge for the women and believe females can engage and familiarize with the sport.

A local woman and PNG Palais, Fatima Rama from Domori village in Fly Delta region is the inspiration for this plan. Her success in rugby union has inspired the Satellite 7s executives to introduce a female’s competition.

Joseph reckons more and more Fatima Rama’s can be discovered if programs are set up for women to have the opportunity to get into rugby.

“Our very own Fatima is a perfect example and inspiration for many of the women in the district. She has set a benchmark and standard that, yes we can create future Fatimas and that is something we are planning towards,” he said.

Joseph is confident that more women can meet the standard where Fatima is. He said if the province has representation at national and international level, then the organisers must look into developing female rugby union players and create pathways for them.

“If both our elite players, such as Bisai Pude and Frank Banai have played in the national and international tournaments including Fatima, surely we have talents that need to be developed. This is why we want to host a women’s tournament like the Satellite Rugby Union 7s.”