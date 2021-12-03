Rugby Team Gets Support

He challenged the Madang 6B Pirates Club, a renowned rugby union team in Madang Province when presenting K10,000 to assist them to compete in at a rugby union tournament in Wewak this weekend.

“We have women teams in rugby union and cricket representing the country and they have done well. There is a pool of talents we have. Next generation coming in should continue when old ones are exiting,” Samb said.

He told the club, “We can’t choose anyone to play, we have to start developing ourselves. The government has done the right thing by setting up the Ministry of Sports. It should be a standalone ministry to address sports matters.

Samb said the Government is consistent with Vision 2050 and has got plans for sports at a larger scale.

“Our Prime Minister said we will not leave no child behind and this is a significant statement. It is up to relevant portfolio ministers to take to their departments and identify where they fit in.”

He emphasized that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry promotes the growth of MSMEs and Cooperative Societies.

Club president, Bethany Kauke thanked Minister Samb and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the financial assistance.

She said the club has already come up with programs but required financial assistance to implement them.

Kauke added that they will take the challenge the Minister stressed to the club and look forward to providing an acquittal report and business plan to start a business entity for Madang 6B Pirate.

The club consists mostly of unemployed youth in and around ward seven of New Town in Madang Urban LLG.