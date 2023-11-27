Rugby league trainers empowered

Seventeen trainers from the PNG National Rugby League Competition and the PNG Hunters, have undergone the necessary requirements for Australian Strength & Conditioning Association (ASCA) Level 1 Accreditation.

ASCA conducted its Level 1 course in Port Moresby from 23rd – 26th November 2023. The 4-day course covered all aspects of being a Strength & Conditioning Coach and was facilitated by Queensland Rugby League (QRL) Physical Performance Director, John Mitchell.

The PNGRFL stated that they are fortunate to be able to engage Mitchell, as an advisor and mentor to the PNGRFL High Performance unit.

Mitchell is the lead S&C coach for the QLD women’s State of Origin team, is a Board Member of ASCA and is the second-ever fully accredited Master S&C coach worldwide, a journey that took him eight years.

He is a former senior S&C coach at the Australian Institute of Sport where he prepared some of Australia's best Olympic athletes in rowing, gymnastics, basketball and baseball and has also worked with the Brumbies in Super Rugby and the Canberra Raiders in the ARL/Super League era.

“He brings immense value to the performance staff of our NRLC clubs in preparation for the 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil cup. These boys now have the fundamental knowledge, skills and confidence to go back to their clubs and give our local PNG athletes their best-ever preseason programs. This is about professionalizing the NRLC competition in line with PNGRFL strategic plans,” said PNGRFL General Manager - High Performance, Marc Portus.

Mitchell has been impressed with what he has experienced working with the NRLC club trainers and S&C coaches.

"It was a pleasure to work with PNG's aspiring and enthusiastic S&C coaches and I'm impressed the PNGRFL has the foresight to invest in the area and set PNG rugby league on a journey to being world-class.”

The PNGRFL’s 2023 Sports Trainer Program, began with trainers from the National Competition’s Franchises, participating earlier this year, in a two-day Trainer’s Workshop, aimed at preparing these personnel in the correct methods and recovery for athletes, as well as for their further accreditation in the Strength & Conditioning and Sports Trainer entry level certification.

There has been ongoing mentoring and support throughout the year for trainers in the sport, with Mitchell also running sessions in August this year with Trainers and Coaches in the 2023 National Women’s Championships.

PNGRFL chief executive officer, Stanley Hondina said: “We have greater plans for the game in the country but for those plans to be realized we need man power. And what we doing now is all aligning to building capacity and upskilling our people with then excess at and mandatory skill sets internationally required.”

“The PNGRFL is committed to continue developing our people and are seeing pathways for coaching staff and also for athletes after their playing careers, with the education and the relevant accreditation.”

The program saw the graduation and opportunity provided to Trainers from this cohort to be a part of Elite Teams, in the recent Prime Minister’s XIII and Pacific Championship fixtures. Frank Rarua (Port Moresby Vipers), George Tobata (ENB Gurias), Lawrence Tu’u (Gulf Isou), Noel Joel (Lae Tigers) and Simon Gibisini (Port Moresby Vipers), were recognized and brought into the Junior Orchids, Junior Kumuls and Orchids coaching staff during the mentioned campaigns this year.

The PNGRFL’s partnership with the Australian Government’s Pacific Aus Sports Program, has seen an increase in education and mentoring in the PNGRFL’s High Performance tiers and are stepping stones in achieving the designed outcomes of the 2022-2027 Plan.