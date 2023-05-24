Rugby league icon Carroll to speak at SP Awards

Carroll, renowned for his indomitable spirit during his illustrious career in the 1980s and 1990s, is set to inspire and captivate the audience with his insights and experiences. As one of the toughest players of his era, his presence at the awards night is a great honor for the event organizers.

"We are delighted to have Mark 'Spudd' Carroll join us for the awards night on the 27th of May," expressed John Nilkare, Corporate Affairs Manager of SP Brewery.

"His reputation as a formidable player precedes him, and we are eagerly anticipating his address."

While the organizers initially intended to have Jeff Fenech as the guest speaker, they regretfully announced his inability to attend due to a medical condition. They conveyed their well wishes for Fenech's complete recovery.

Mark 'Spudd' Carroll, an Australian former professional rugby league footballer, achieved remarkable success throughout his career. Starting as a Penrith junior and a member of the club's 1987 Reserve Grade Premiers, he went on to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 1990, where he consistently stood out as one of the team's finest players.

In 1994, Carroll transferred to Manly, where he further honed his skills as a resilient and aggressive forward. Despite reaching three consecutive grand finals (1995-1997), his team managed to secure only one premiership victory in 1996, despite Carroll's exceptional contributions.

Following his tenure with Manly, Carroll briefly played for the London Broncos in 1997 but returned to Australia due to homesickness. He rejoined the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 1999 and played a crucial role in the club's resurgence during that season.

Carroll's international career received a significant boost in 1995 when he earned a spot on Australia's national team, facing off against New Zealand. This accomplishment culminated in his participation in Australia's triumphant World Cup campaign that same year. Over the next two years, he continued to represent Australia in matches against Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and other international teams, accumulating a total of 12 Test appearances.

Unfortunately, Carroll was forced to retire at the end of the 1999 season due to a chronic knee injury. However, he remained an ardent supporter of the South Sydney Rabbitohs' reinstatement into the National Rugby League (NRL). In recent years, he has gained recognition as the international bodyguard for actor Russell Crowe.

The 31st SP Sports Awards will be a sit-down event held at the renowned Crown Hotel, the traditional home of the SPSA. While the awards ceremony will be exclusive to attendees, it will be livestreamed on the SP Sports Awards Facebook page, allowing the people of Papua New Guinea to join in the celebration of sporting excellence.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, at the prestigious Crown Hotel in Port Moresby.