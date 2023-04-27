Rugby clinics for CRU

The clinic is scheduled for the 4th- 9th of May, 2023 at the Bava Rugby Park in Port Moresby.

The rugby clinic will be specifically focused on CRU coaching and player training and development and to draw on Paddy and Aidan’s vast experience and knowledge of the game especially the technical aspects of the game such as the set piece - scrums, line outs, rucking and mauling, defensive and attacking structures.

Whilst Paddy will be looking after the forwards, Aidan will focus on our backs assisting with core skills training (passing, kicking), positional play etc.

Capital Rugby Union is extremely privileged to have this international talent come to the Nation’s Capital to assist CRU coaches and players in developing their capacity, capability and knowledge and understanding of the intricate parts of Rugby Union.

Paddy Ryan is an Australian rugby union player who plays as a tight-head prop. Ryan attended St Joseph’s College (Hunters Hill - Sydney) played eight seasons for the New South Wales Waratahs, where he surpassed one hundred caps in Super Rugby. He was also capped for the Australian national team.

He is currently a player and coaches in the Japan Rugby Union League.

Toua is a home grown talent from Port Moresby (Hanuabada village) who attended Churchie Anglican College (Brisbane) and played Super rugby for the QLD Reds and ACT Brumbies before traveling to France and Japan to play in their respective domestic leagues. Aidan was an outside back throughout this career.

He is now based in Port Moresby.

All CRU clubs will be contacted by CRU’s technical officer - Paranas Bokuik who is responsible for coordinating the upcoming rugby clinic.