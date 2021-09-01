Rugby 7s Tournament Gets Support

The supported was extended to 36 rugby teams from New Ireland Province who will converge in Kavieng to participate in the Douglas Guise Rugby 7s Cup in Kavieng from the 16th to 18th of September.

Nancy Inai, Skel Rice Brand Manager said: “An emphasis is placed on encouraging healthy living and active lifestyle within the community.

She also said: “Sport contributes to the positive development of individuals and the community at large. It also keeps our youths occupied and focused, as such we are pleased to support through this donation.”

‘’Congratulations to the Douglas Guise 7s committee and we look forward to a weekend of great sportsmanship,” said Inai.

Kavieng town in New Ireland Province will be the venue of this exciting inaugural event, in honour of the late Douglas Guise.