Round 9 fixtures

While the Lae rugby league field is anticipating a bumper crowd for Sunday’s double-header, the home of rugby league, Santos National Football stadium will only host one game between PRK Gulf Isou and Gas Resources Central Dabaris later today.

A blockbuster double header at the Lae rugby league oval kicks off 12.45pm, Lae Snax Tigers are up against Asila Waghi Tumbe before the main drawcard between competition leaders PRK Mendi Muruks and old arch rivals, East New Britain Agmark Gurias at 3pm.

It’s a home game for both Tigers and Muruks, up against two quality sides, who are also tracking well in the competition with 11 rounds left before finals. A bumper crowd is expected to pack the Lae grounds on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rugby league fans in West New Britain look forward to seeing their provincial franchise WNBPG Kimbe Cutters back at home this Sunday, when they host defending champions KMH Enga Mioks at the Humphrey’s oval Kimbe.

The high flying Wamp Nga Hagen Eagles, after last week’s bruising win against the Hela Wigmen, host Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers in Minj. Two old foes going head to head promises to be a physical encounter with Eagles tipped as favourites.

At the National Sports Institute, Bintongor Goroka Lahanis host Kroton Hela Wigmen which should be an even money ball game.

Back in the nation’s capital Saturday, an exciting local derby looms between Gulf Isou and Central Dabaris. Isou again showed their desperation against a star Vipers side last week, only going down by 4 points. Can they pull off a miracle today or will Dabaris prevail.