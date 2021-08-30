Round 24 charges: Latrell cops six-game ban; Paulo, Bromwich, Flegler in strife

South Sydney have announced they have accepted early guilty pleas for Mitchell and forward Liam Knight, who will miss two weeks for dangerous contact on Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Knight will be available again for the Rabbitohs for their second finals match.

Previous offences by Mitchell had seen what would have been a four-week suspension for the high contact on Manu bumped up by carry-over points to a six-week ban.

Roosters forward Fletcher Baker on Monday accepted a ban of one match for a crusher tackle in the loss to the Rabbitohs.

There are just two proposed fines to come out of Sunday's matches with Manly prop Josh Aloiai (contrary conduct, $1350-$1800) and Wests Tigers forward Luciano Leilua (high tackles - careless, $1150 - $1500) having until 12pm on Tuesday to enter a plea.

Storm forward Jesse Bromwich and Eels prop Junior Paulo are among four players facing suspension following a review of Saturday's matches.

Both players will miss just one week with early guilty pleas and be free to play in the first week of the finals.

Bromwich was charged with a grade on crusher tackle while Paulo attracted the same grading for a shoulder charge.

Brisbane forwards Thomas Flegler and Brendan Piakura are looking at longer bans.

Flegler is facing 4-5 weeks for a grade three careless high tackle while Piakura is looking at 2-3 weeks for dangerous contact.

The review of Saturday's matches also resulted in four players facing fines.

Storm pair Harry Grant (dangerous contact) and Brandon Smith (high tackle - careless), Sharks centre Jesse Ramien (dangerous contact) and Eels lock Nathan Brown (high tackle) fall into that category.

NRL head of football elite competitions Graham Annesley said on Saturday afternoon that he felt that Mitchell should have been sent off, and that Bunker official Henry Perenara would be stood down from Saturday night's match between Melbourne and Parramatta and replaced by Alan Shortall.

"In view of events last night, Henry Perenara has been relegated from his role in the bunker. While I can't speak specifically to certain incidents, it's fairly clear there were errors of judgement made," Annesley said.

"It's also important that our match officials are in the right frame of mind, and due to the heavy focus on last night's incidents, we've made the decision to replace Henry."

Warriors prop Matt Lodge is facing a ban of one or two matches after being charge with dangerous contact over a tackle on Raiders forward Joseph Tapine.

Roosters forwards Isaac Liu (careless high tackle) and Egan Butcher (dangerous throw) and Souths centre Dane Gagai (contrary conduct) are facing fines for grade one offences. Gagai has submitted an early guilty plea, costing him $1600.

There were no charges from Thursday night's Knights v Titans game.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story